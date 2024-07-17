Latest Weather Blog
Koch Methanol is expansion project continues despite residents concerns
ST. JAMES — Koch Methanol St. James LLC is moving forward with is expansion project after winning an extensive legal battle.
Inclusive Louisiana, along with Rise St. James and the Mount Triumph Baptist Church, lost the suit after filing against the plant's project.
"We are pleased with the district court's ruling, which validates the thorough work our team did to meet all federal, state, and local requirements on this project. As our optimization project moves forward, Koch Methanol St. James will continue our track record of operating responsibly and transparently, keeping community and environmental stewardship at the center of all we do as a company," Koch Methanol's spokesperson Greg Clement-Lemon said in a statement.
Lemon states the expansion will bring in revenue of four million dollars to the parish over the next decade.
Shamyra Lavigne-Davey with Rise St. James said she was not surprised by the judge's ruling.
"We went from plantations to chemical plants and we are still being used for the rich to get richer."
Lemon said the expansion will create a slight increase in emissions, but won't exceed legal limits. The company is installing fence line monitors that will monitor methanol, one of the pollutants that comes from the plant.
Trending News
Lemon said Koch Industries will share the results of the monitoring data with its community advisory board.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU to meet SEC newcomer Oklahoma in November, Georgia looks to get...
-
Still no answers from Plaquemine officials on high utility bills
-
Koch Methanol is expansion project continues despite residents concerns
-
Air conditioning coming to school buses in the capitol region following last...
-
After being evicted after moving out of apartment, man receives help from...
Sports Video
-
LSU to meet SEC newcomer Oklahoma in November, Georgia looks to get...
-
SEC Media Days Day 2: Oklahoma enters the conference; 'Horns Down' wont...
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...
-
Recently retired Nick Saban goes 1-on-1 with WBRZ