Kobe Bryant's wife posts heartfelt message on social media about the deaths of her husband and daughter

Vanessa Bryant has spoken out for the first time since the death of her husband and daughter on Sunday morning. Vanessa is the widow of Kobe Bryant and mother of Gianna Bryant.

On Jan. 26 a helicopter crash took the lives of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven other victims.

Vanessa posted an emotional paragraph on instagram saying " We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. "