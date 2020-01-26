Kobe and Gianna honored during Pelicans-Celtics game

NEW ORLEANS- Just before the New Orleans Pelicans faced the Boston Celtics they made sure to pay tribute to the fallen basketball legend, Kobe Byrant and his daughter Gianna in a few ways.

Kobe and Gianna were among nine people that died in a private helicopter crash Sunday morning.

First during the national anthem, the Pelicans players each wore a pair of Kobe's with, "RIP Kobe and RIP Giana," written along the shoe with their numbers 8, and 24. Then they held a 24 second moment of silence.

.@ZO2_ honors Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on his shoes before today's game pic.twitter.com/QFaTLxI1hP — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 26, 2020

To add both teams took a 24-second shot clock violation to start the game off.