Kobe and Gianna honored during Pelicans-Celtics game
NEW ORLEANS- Just before the New Orleans Pelicans faced the Boston Celtics they made sure to pay tribute to the fallen basketball legend, Kobe Byrant and his daughter Gianna in a few ways.
Kobe and Gianna were among nine people that died in a private helicopter crash Sunday morning.
First during the national anthem, the Pelicans players each wore a pair of Kobe's with, "RIP Kobe and RIP Giana," written along the shoe with their numbers 8, and 24. Then they held a 24 second moment of silence.
.@ZO2_ honors Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on his shoes before today's game pic.twitter.com/QFaTLxI1hP— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 26, 2020
To add both teams took a 24-second shot clock violation to start the game off.
Both teams honored Kobe Bryant by taking a 24-second shot clock violation to start today's game pic.twitter.com/YYrV3GDRFz— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 26, 2020