Kobe and Gianna honored during Pelicans-Celtics game

4 hours 30 minutes 30 seconds ago Sunday, January 26 2020 Jan 26, 2020 January 26, 2020 5:04 PM January 26, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS- Just before the New Orleans Pelicans faced the Boston Celtics they made sure to pay tribute to the fallen basketball legend, Kobe Byrant and his daughter Gianna in a few ways.

Kobe and Gianna were among nine people that died in a private helicopter crash Sunday morning. 

First during the national anthem, the Pelicans players each wore a pair of Kobe's with, "RIP Kobe and RIP Giana," written along the shoe with their numbers 8, and 24. Then they held a 24 second moment of silence.

To add both teams took a 24-second shot clock violation to start the game off.

