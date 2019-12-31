Knock Knock Museum to ring in 2020 with New Year's Eve noon party for kids

Generic image of kids celebrating

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge's Knock Knock Museum is bringing families together to ring in the New Year's with their kids during Knock Knock’s Noon Year’s Eve Kids’ Party.

Grown-ups get to celebrate the dropping of the red stick in downtown Baton Rouge with Red Stick Revelry, now kids can enjoy end of the year festivities too!

Knock Knock's “crystal ball” drops at noon. And this crystal ball is pretty unique. It's a one-of-a-kind Rube Goldberg-type contraption that has action and reaction movements and confetti canons, in other words, it's the sort of fun kids won't want to miss!

At noon, when the crystal ball takes the plunge, the museum will also drop 500 balloons to celebrate the end of 2019 and the start of 2020.

The end of the year event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.