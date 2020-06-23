Knock Knock Children's Museum to remain closed in Phase 2, providing at-home activities online

BATON ROUGE- Leaders of the Knock Knock Children's Museum were optimistic about reopening in Phase 2, but have decided to remain closed as COVID cases rise in the state.

While Governor John Bel Edwards' Phase 2 reopening guidelines allow children's museums to reopen, all tactile and interactive exhibits are to remain closed.

After reviewing the guidelines closely and working with officials, staff, and leaders of other children's museums, Knock Knock will remain closed, the business announced on Tuesday, June 23.

“All of us are anxious to see children and adults running around enjoying Knock Knock the way it was intended to be enjoyed—through interactive, imaginative play,” Executive Director Peter Claffey said. “But we fully support the Governor’s decision to limit interaction in children’s museums. This is a difficult time for all of us, and if our state and local health officials and elected leaders believe this is the best course of action right now, Knock Knock is certainly going to respect and follow those guidelines.

“Our staff has been working-- really since we closed--so that we can be ready to fling the doors open and welcome visitors back, but we aren’t going to do that until the time is right. We have been focused on two things over the last three months—the safety and well-being of our visitors, and not losing sight of why Knock Knock is so important to the children of our community. Knock Knock is the one place where every single nook and cranny is designed to promote learning through play. And it’s that play that helps young children make connections to the world around them.”

Gov. Edwards announced Monday that the state would remain in Phase 2 for at least another 28 days due to a rise in confirmed coronavirus cases.

The company plans to reopen soon, but that decision will depend on the guidelines set out in the coming weeks by Gov. Edwards and his team.

For now, Knock Knock has posted a parent resource guide online with activities for families to do at home. Virtual lesson plans, guided craft tutorials, and creative learning options can be found in the guide.