Knock Knock Children's Museum temporarily reopens on MLK day for teachings revolving the holiday

BATON ROUGE - The Knock Knock Children’s Museum hasn’t had a large activity since the summer and has been closed since the pandemic began, but organizers wanted to do something special on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

For kids, the teachings of MLK may be hard to grasp, but organizers at Knock Knock say they come naturally to them.

"The idea behind this event and the activities we have is all about being positive. It’s all about creating a feeling of unity," Director of Communications, Jimmy Frederick said.

The day was full of activities like making peace flags, social justice signs, and a "freedom march" where kids left their footprints in paint on the sidewalk.

Frederick says kids exemplify MLK's message through what they call the "power of play."

“The unity of the power of play. The fact that children who don’t know each other are playing together. Everybody’s coming together.”

For some kids, like 8-year-old Jacie and 10-year-old Jaylen, Dr. King’s message is obvious.

“Since today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, I decided to put 'Black Lives Matter' because all lives matter, and when Martin Luther King died, people didn’t really care about black lives, so I wanted to put black lives matter,” Jacie said.

“I want everybody to save each other so we can be equal,” Jaylen said.

Knock Knock has no plans to reopen its doors to the public any time soon but will continue doing outdoor events in the spring.

You can find information on upcoming virtual events and camps here: https://knockknockmuseum.org/