Knife-wielding man allegedly chased child at bus stop
NAPOLEONVILLE - Deputies have arrested a man after he allegedly chased after a juvenile while waving a knife at a bus stop.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says Jason Oncale, 39, was arrested Friday in connection with the attack.
Sheriff Leland Falcon said Oncale allegedly ran after the child after the victim first arrived at the bus stop. No one was reported hurt after the encounter.
After speaking with the juvenile, as well as the child's mother, deputies were able to find Oncale north of Napoleonville and took him into custody.
He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on one count of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. He was released Saturday after paying $5,000 bond.
