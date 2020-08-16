73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

KKK leader: Police rejected request for security

4 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Monday, February 29 2016 Feb 29, 2016 February 29, 2016 5:08 PM February 29, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

LOS ANGELES - A Ku Klux Klan leader who was injured when his small group of demonstrators brawled with counter-protesters in a Southern California park this weekend says he called police beforehand asking for security and was told, "We don't do that."

In an interview Monday with The Associated Press, Will Quigg says he contacted the Anaheim Police Department but that his requests for a police presence were denied.

Three people were stabbed and several others injured in the melee involving several dozen people Saturday.

Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said he believes Quigg asked for police to act as personal security guards and was told how to contract for officers to do that. He said Quigg didn't want to pay.

Wyatt said officers were at the rally but declined to say how many.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days