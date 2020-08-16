Latest Weather Blog
KKK leader: Police rejected request for security
LOS ANGELES - A Ku Klux Klan leader who was injured when his small group of demonstrators brawled with counter-protesters in a Southern California park this weekend says he called police beforehand asking for security and was told, "We don't do that."
In an interview Monday with The Associated Press, Will Quigg says he contacted the Anaheim Police Department but that his requests for a police presence were denied.
Three people were stabbed and several others injured in the melee involving several dozen people Saturday.
Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said he believes Quigg asked for police to act as personal security guards and was told how to contract for officers to do that. He said Quigg didn't want to pay.
Wyatt said officers were at the rally but declined to say how many.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
People enjoy a day out at the Cinemark Perkins Rowe theatre while...
-
Hundreds of students move into LSU residence halls
-
Lawmakers hear from business owners impacted by pandemic as unemployment runs low
-
Livingston daycare employee arrested on juvenile cruelty charges
-
Man found shot in truck on Greenwell Street Friday has died