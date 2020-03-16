Kiwanis of Pointe Coupee 40th Annual Fishing Tournament

FALSE RIVER - Tommy Bryan of New Roads was one of 70 fishermen at the Annual Kiwanis Tournament at False River on Sunday.



"We're catching more fish now, that we have in the past 15 or 20 years", Bryan said.



With $5,000 in money up for grabs the tournament was almost canceled because of the coronovirus.

The CDC is urging mass events to either postpone or limit the attendees to no more than 50.



"Then yesterday, found out that, that was only for confined spaces. As you can see we're in the open. While we are concerned, we are taking precautions asking people who are in poor health to stay away," says Tournament Organizer, Kenneth St. Romain.



All food served at the event was only handle by staff workers, with more than enough hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes available.



With the drawdown not causing much a problem with the fishing tournament, anglers were able to see for themselves how the drawdown of water has impacted the fishing.



State Wildlife and Fisheries say several feet of water is released from False River to help revitalize vegetation and dry out sediment at the bottom, this helps to increase the fish population.



"The drawdowns have done a tremendous good for the river, there no doubt about it," says Bryan.



In despite of all the good some home owners on the lake have complained that the drawn down causes damage to their their bulk-heads.

The Kiwanis Club also raises thousands of dollars at the tournament to help children in need in the New Roads area.