Kittens rescued from extensive fire on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive; officials searching for arsonist

BATON ROUGE - Early Monday morning, a fire that was intentionally set caused extensive damage to a home in Old South Baton Rouge, and officials are searching for the person responsible.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say it was shortly before 4 a.m. when they rushed to the 600 block of Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive and found the vacant duplex engulfed in flames that were already beginning to spread to a neighboring vacant home.

First responders jumped into action, quickly extinguishing the blaze and rescuing two kittens from the vacant home that was impacted by the spreading fire.

Officials say a neighbor stepped in and offered to care for the rescued kittens.

It took firefighters less than thirty minutes to get the flames under control, and officials say a nearby vehicle was also damaged during the fire.

No one was injured in the Monday morning fire, but the incident caused at least $30,000 in damages.

Authorities are urging members of the public to come forward with any information related to the blaze or to the arsonist behind it.

Those with information should contact Crimestoppers or Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.