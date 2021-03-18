Kitchen saga finally over after call to 2 On Your Side

BATON ROUGE - It took a year and a call to 2 On Your Side to get a family's kitchen nightmare fixed. At the end of 2019, Johney McQuarter says his mother purchased a brand new refrigerator and it went out five months later.

"It was frustrating and I was frustrated for her," said McQuarter. "She checked it one morning and everything inside was starting to warm up."

He says his mom also got an extended warranty, so when the fridge went out the first thing she did was make a call on that paperwork.

"They sent two repairmen out and they couldn't repair the refrigerator," he said.

That's what started the nearly year-long saga to get her money back.

"In May 2020 they said within three weeks she should have a new refrigerator," said McQuarter. "Well, here it is and she still doesn't have a refrigerator."

McQuarter says promises were made and broken, calls weren't returned. Then, they contacted 2 On Your Side.

"Finally, we contacted you and in a matter of weeks they sent her a check," he said.

That check came in the mail last week and McQuarter says his mom will finally be able to buy that new fridge. This time, he says she plans to shop at a local store that sells and services their products.



