King Corona and Queen Vaccine take over Southdowns Mardi Gras parade

BATON ROUGE - You can add the Krewe of Southdowns parade to the list of Mardi Gras events being canceled this year because of COVID-19, but the spirit of season is not being lost.

The krewe plans to deliver king cakes to healthcare workers at vaccine centers in Baton Rouge.

"This is the first year we're not going to be on the streets, with our neighbors, with our friends throughout the city, " Dr. William Gladney said.

Dr. Gladney, is a local neurologist who started the Southdowns Parade in his driveway back in 1989. He says there will be a Queen Vaccine and King Corona, delivery the king cakes, in a chauffeur-driven limousine.

"King Corona who's a little scary, but Queen Vaccine, who we hope is going to keep him in line," Dr. Gladney said.

Many Southdowns residents are disappointed about not having a parade or a Mardi Gras ball, but are understanding because of the pandemic.

"I know there's always a big crowd, everybody's getting together, so I know they did it for a very good reason," a longtime Southdowns resident said.

King Corona and Queen Vaccine will make their first deliveries at the Baton Rouge General Hospital's vaccine clinic around 1 p.m. on Friday.