Kin of Robert Durst's missing 1st wife file $100M lawsuit
MINEOLA, N.Y. - Relatives of the missing wife of millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst have filed a $100 million lawsuit blaming him for her presumed death.
Kathleen McCormack Durst vanished in 1982. The New York Times reports that her mother and three sisters sued Durst on Monday in Mineola, New York.
The lawsuit contends Durst murdered Kathleen Durst, whose body has never been found. It also blames Durst for preventing the family from providing her with a dignified burial.
Durst's lawyer, Dick DeGuerin, says there is no evidence Durst was involved in her disappearance.
The 72-year-old Durst was charged earlier this year with the death of his friend Susan Berman after mumbling that he "killed them all" during the taping of an HBO documentary. His lawyer says Durst did not kill Berman.
