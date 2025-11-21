73°
Kimmel slams Sen. Cassidy for new health care legislation
BATON ROUGE- U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy was slammed by television host Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday night for Cassidy’s new health care legislation.
The late-night host said the legislation fails the “Jimmy Kimmel Test,” a phrase Cassidy used during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in May.
Kimmel didn't mince words for Cassidy, who Kimmel said, “wasn't very honest” when he appeared on the show in the spring.
Health Secretary Rebekah Gee says the legislation from Louisiana's senior senator would jeopardize health coverage for more than 430,000 people in Louisiana's Medicaid expansion program and force damaging cuts to care for children, the disabled and pregnant women.
The Senate is expected to act on the bill by September 30.
