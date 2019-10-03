75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kim Shattuck, punk rock pioneer, dies at 56

2 hours 8 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, October 03 2019 Oct 3, 2019 October 03, 2019 6:05 AM October 03, 2019 in News
Source: The Guardian
By: WBRZ Staff
Image courtesy of people.com

Celebrated LA punk musician, Kim Shattuck, has died at 56-years-old.

Shattuck founded the popular band, the Muffs and was once a bassist with the Pixies.  

She died of a nerve disease called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The Muffs saw their start in 1993 and went on to release six albums of pop-punk, becoming well-known for their cover of Kim Wilde’s Kids in America, included on the soundtrack to teen film Clueless.

“Besides being a brilliant songwriter, rocking guitarist and singer/screamer extraordinaire, Kim was a true force of nature,” her bandmates Ronnie Barnett and Roy McDonald wrote on Facebook. “We love you more than we could ever say.”

She was also a member of the Pandoras and the Coolies, and performed guest vocals for pop-punk bands including Nofx and Bowling for Soup.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days