Kim Shattuck, punk rock pioneer, dies at 56

Image courtesy of people.com

Celebrated LA punk musician, Kim Shattuck, has died at 56-years-old.

Shattuck founded the popular band, the Muffs and was once a bassist with the Pixies.

She died of a nerve disease called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The Muffs saw their start in 1993 and went on to release six albums of pop-punk, becoming well-known for their cover of Kim Wilde’s Kids in America, included on the soundtrack to teen film Clueless.

“Besides being a brilliant songwriter, rocking guitarist and singer/screamer extraordinaire, Kim was a true force of nature,” her bandmates Ronnie Barnett and Roy McDonald wrote on Facebook. “We love you more than we could ever say.”

She was also a member of the Pandoras and the Coolies, and performed guest vocals for pop-punk bands including Nofx and Bowling for Soup.