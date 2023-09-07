Kim Mulkey to sign most expensive women's basketball contract - ever

BATON ROUGE - Kim Mulkey, the LSU women's basketball coach who led the team to a national championship title for the 2022 season, will sign the most expensive coaching contract in the history of the sport.

According to records, the contract will pay Mulkey a total of $3.15 million over the course of 10 years. Her previous contract would have paid her $2.5 million a year until 2029; under the new contract, she will make $2.75 million a year, which will escalate to $3.65 million by the final year, 2033, according to The Advocate.

Mulkey's new contract will be the most expensive contract signed in the history of women's basketball, making her the highest-paid women's basketball coach in the nation.

Her contract does not include any bonuses she and the team would earn for any titles they claim in the 2023 season.

The contract is set to be decided on Friday. She will be the second-highest-paid coach at LSU, trailing behind Brian Kelly and his 10-year $100 million contract, including incentives.