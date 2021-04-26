66°
Kim Mulkey makes first appearance as LSU women's basketball head coach

1 day 6 hours 11 minutes ago Sunday, April 25 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Kim Mulkey arrived in the capital area Monday after accepting the LSU women's basketball head coaching position. 

Mulkey was officially introduced at a press conference Monday evening in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.  

"Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home," said LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward. "Her accomplishments are unprecedented, her passion is unrivaled, and her commitment to winning in all aspects of life – in the classroom, on the court, and in the community – is unparalleled. We look forward to working with her as she instills that championship culture at LSU."

Click here to watch Mulkey's arrival in Baton Rouge

Mulkey grew up in Tickfaw and attended Louisiana Tech where she was later an assistant coach. Mulkey is currently the head coach at Baylor. She has coached Baylor to three national titles and won championships as both a player and coach at Louisiana Tech.

Mulkey will replace Nikki Fargas, who announced her official departure Saturday.

Fargas made about $700,000 at LSU; Mulkey took home more than $2 million at Baylor.

