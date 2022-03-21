77°
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead LSU and Ohio St. NCAA game Monday night
BATON ROUGE - LSU Women's Basketball head coach Kim Mulkey bought tickets for the student section ahead of the Tigers matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday night.
Good Morning LSU Students!@KimMulkey has bought tickets for the student section for you to get in free. Enter the PMAC the same way you have all season and be loud! pic.twitter.com/96fNSLrFMT— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 21, 2022
The Tiger's second round round game tips off at 7 p.m. in the PMAC.
Mulkey, a finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year, is footing the bill for all LSU students who attend.
If this isn't your favorite LSU Women's Basketball gif then what is?https://t.co/OiJj9TfbrL pic.twitter.com/L4MfzjGRlX— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 21, 2022
