Kim Kardashian West advocates for the freedom of convicted Louisiana rapper C-Murder

Former platinum selling Louisiana rapper, C-Murder, who was convicted of murder in 2002 now has a new advocate for his release...Kim Kardashian West.

According to ABC News, Kardashian West released a series of post on Twitter, saying she has teamed up with R&B singer Monica, C-Murder's ex-girlfriend, in order to get the conviction of the 49-year-old artist appealed.

"My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy," Kardashian West wrote on Twitter.

"True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller [be] returned home to his kids," she wrote.

C-Murder, whose real name is Corey Miller and is the brother of New Orleans star rapper Master P, was convicted in 2009 in Louisiana for the killing of 16-year-old Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. Miller was sentenced to life at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

Miller has maintained his claim that he is innocent and wrongfully convicted.

Kardashian West has become an advocate for prison reform and has worked to shed light on prisoners she believes were wrongfully convicted or unjustly sentenced.