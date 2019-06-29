68°
Killer sought after man shot multiple times outside apartment

July 14, 2015
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old man.

Cpl. Don Coppola Jr. said a release that Kerry Green was found shot multiple times outside of the Elm Grove Apartments early Tuesday morning. Green died at the scene.

Coppola says detectives have no motive or suspects in the slaying.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.

