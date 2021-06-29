Kids' Orchestra to entertain Baton Rouge audiences in Bluezzy Brunch fundraising event

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish's young musicians are eager to entertain local audiences with the songs they've been working to perfect for the upcoming inaugural Bluezzy Brunch on Sunday, September 19, during the weekend of the Baton Rouge Blues Festival.

The Kids’ Orchestra is comprised of elementary school students who are using the power of music to develop their creativity, confidence, and social skills.

Each of the talented musicians who participate in the Bluezzy Brunch are doing so to raise money for the very afterschool music nonprofit that means so much to them.

The September 19 fundraising event for Kids’ Orchestra will feature live music, brunch, and bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys at the Riverview Ballroom of the Hilton Capitol Center Hotel from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Guests who attend the Bluezzy Brunch will also enjoy music by jazz and blues singer, Quiana Lynell as well as a special performance and Second Line by John Gray and Friends.

Tickets will be sold at $75 per seat on kidsorchestra.org beginning in July.