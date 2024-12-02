Latest Weather Blog
Kids museum offers free health resources to families Sunday
BATON ROUGE — Knock Knock Children's Museum offered free admission and health services for families during their Children's Health Expo on Sunday.
The museum offered health screenings, flu shots, and dental hygiene products at no cost to parents. Matthew and Ashley Carrol said this event came at perfect timing.
“It’s getting a little colder, we’re seeing our first freezes, so everybody bundled up all together, spreading those germs a little more. Having health resources can prevent you from getting ill,” Matthew said.
Among the available resources were cooking demonstrations. The family said they learned how to prepare Brussels sprouts for their kids to enjoy. They said they'll be swapping for healthier food options.
“Sometimes we give them the bad stuff, but also incorporate healthier options in. Because he’s eight, he makes too many of the wrong decisions. It'll be a lifelong pattern," Matthew said. "He’ll never eat regular food, he’ll eat McDonald's all the time if we let him."
Executive Director Christina Melton said not only are these services helping keep families' health in check, but are also a reliable source to the community.
“There are a lot of free health resources that are available to children and families in the community, and a day like this allows us to connect people with those resources,” said Melton.
Trending News
Sunday's event was sponsored by Humana Healthy Horizon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to
-
Santa helps Livingston, Ascension parish get into the Christmas spirit during food...
-
Kids museum offers free health resources to families Sunday
-
Montrell Jackson Foundation hosts eighth annual toy drive to honor fallen officer's...
-
One dead, one injured after crash on I-10 West at Essen, Sunday...
Sports Video
-
Kim Mulkey earns 100th win at LSU
-
LSU beats Oklahoma 37-17, finishes regular season with 8-4 record
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...