Kids in the Kitchen: Cauliflower Tater-tots

BATON ROUGE- This week on Kids in the Kitchen News 2's Kylie Dixon put a healthy spin on a fan favorite...tater-tots! Cauliflower Tater-tots are the perfect snack to keep your kids healthy and happy. Check out the video and follow along to make this snack at home. Make sure you keep watching 2une In for more delicious summer food ideas!

Cauliflower Tater-tots

Ingredients:

1 medium head cauliflower (about 2 pounds), trimmed and broken into small florets

5 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 large egg whites, whisked until frothy

3/4 cup coarse dry whole-wheat breadcrumbs (panko)

Canola or olive oil cooking spray