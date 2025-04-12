59°
Kids hunt for eggs at Livonia Branch Library
LIVONIA - As part of the lead-up to Easter celebration, young kids joined in for an egg hunt at the Livonia Branch Library.
The egg hunt was held at the library Saturday starting at 3 p.m.. Egg hunters joined in for tons of Easter fun!
