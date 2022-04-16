Kids hopping away happy from annual Easter parade

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of kids ran around Scotlandville Plaza on Saturday afternoon looking for just one thing.

"The candy," Bryson Elliot said.

Bryson, like many kids, has attended the Klassy Styles LLC Easter Parade since he could walk. As he gets older, he helps the younger ones collect eggs.

"It's fun. It shows you how you were when you were little," Bryson said.

Kids got a chance not only to find Easter eggs, but also to celebrate in true Louisiana fashion: catching throws in an Easter parade.

"I think this community deserves as many parades and celebrations as we can, especially dealing with what we have been dealing with for the last several years, the stress of the violence in the community," said Byron Washington, founder of Scotland Saturdays. "Just a way for people to come out and enjoy themselves."

Organizers started the event 12 years ago as a way to bring the community together and spread positivity.

"I'm so happy about how it has grown. It has come a tremendous way from 12 years ago," founder of Klassy Styles Torsor Toussaint said.

And the kids are definitely enjoying the holiday weekend.

"It's like a recap of Halloween because you get a lot of candy on Halloween, and you get a lot of candy on Easter," parade goer Johnny Francois said.

"My favorite part of Easter is getting all of the candy and being around my friends and family," parade goer Ani Broks said.

Ani was hopping away happy, as she prepares for her big Easter Sunday plans.

"I'll eat candy and chill," Ani said.