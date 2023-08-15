98°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Kids had to evacuate school bus after it caught fire in Central

CENTRAL - Kids had to flee a burning school bus after it caught fire on its route Tuesday afternoon. 

The fire was first reported before 5 p.m. along Greenwell Springs Road in Central. The Central Fire Department said the bus was loaded when the fire started, but everyone had safely exited the bus by the time firefighters arrived. 

It's unclear how many children were on the bus when the fire started.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire. 

