Kids had to evacuate school bus after it caught fire in Central
CENTRAL - Kids had to flee a burning school bus after it caught fire on its route Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was first reported before 5 p.m. along Greenwell Springs Road in Central. The Central Fire Department said the bus was loaded when the fire started, but everyone had safely exited the bus by the time firefighters arrived.
The Central Community School System said 18 students were on the bus when the fire started. The district said the driver saw and smelled smoke, and "made the quick decision to pull into an open parking lot and unload the students."
Parents were notified that they could pick up their children. A replacement bus delivered the rest to their homes.
Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.
