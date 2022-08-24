83°
Kidnapping reported on LSU campus near dorm overnight Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A kidnapping on LSU's campus was reported by the university Wednesday afternoon, nearly 12 hours after it happened.
According to an emergency message sent out to students, someone was kidnapped around Aster Street near Cypress Hall overnight Wednesday.
The university did not release anymore information about the situation, but said it was a second-degree kidnapping.
According to Louisiana law, second-degree kidnapping can include using the victim as a shield or hostage, physically injuring or sexually abusing the victim or holding the victim at gunpoint.
WBRZ reached out to campus officials early Wednesday and did not get a response.
