Latest Weather Blog
Kid Rock stirs more controversy with planned bar sign
Trending News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Singer Kid Rock has hit another sour note with some in Nashville, this time over a large sign planned for his recently opened bar.
News outlets report the 20-foot-tall neon sign will feature a giant guitar in which the base of the instrument is intentionally shaped like a woman's buttocks.
Metro Council approved the necessary aerial encroachment to allow for construction and installation of the sign. Mayor David Briley signed into law the council resolution authorizing the sign Friday.
But its approval didn't sit well with several council members, who called the sign tacky and bemoaned that Lower Broadway has steered further away from a place for family fun.
In November, Kid Rock's profane comments on live TV got him booted from leading the Nashville Christmas Parade.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two suspects sought after police chase ended in crash; one person in...
-
Dozens of massage establishments suspected of being linked to sex trafficking in...
-
Police: Robber pinned LSU student, exposed himself during carjacking just off campus
-
Big changes coming to highly trafficked I-10 off-ramp near Nicholson Drive
-
Police ID mother wanted in Baton Rouge bus driver attack; daughters also...
Sports Video
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here