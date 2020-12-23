KFC rolls out gadget for hungry gamers, a console that keeps chicken warm

Photo: KFC/Twitter

This holiday season, as Pizza Hut launches plant-based pies and McDonald's doles out Spam Burgers, KFC is not to be outdone.

Attempting to make waves in the fast food industry with a gadget that's perfect for the modern fried chicken fan, the company has created a new Intel-powered games console that comes with a built-in "chicken chamber" made to keep a hungry gamer's snacks warm.

KFC says its new console is a product of the chain's partnership with a hardware manufacturer called Cooler Master, CNN reports.

"The Bargain Bucket-shaped machine features the world's first built in chicken chamber, which is kitted out to keep its contents hot, ready for consumption during intense gaming sessions," KFC said in a Tuesday news release.

The company introduced the new console with a humorously dramatic commercial on its Twitter account, which is available to view below.

The console wars are ????????.



Introducing the KFConsole. #PowerYourHunger pic.twitter.com/k7AM6g61Ip — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) December 22, 2020

Gamers who use the new console will note that their chicken is kept hot by a custom-built cooling system that keeps the console hardware at a regular temperature while using heat produced by its components to warm the chicken chamber.

The console can handle virtual reality games and offers smooth gameplay thanks to 240 frames per second frame rate and 4K display compatibility, according to details published by Cooler Master.

"This machine is capable of running games at top-level specs, all on top of keeping your meal warm for you to enjoy during your gaming experience... what's not to like?," said Mark Cheevers, PR & social media lead at KFC UK & Ireland, in the company's press release.

"If Sony or Microsoft want any tips on how to engineer a chicken chamber for their efforts next time, they'd be welcome to get in touch."