KFC employee allegedly fired gunshots at customers angry over lack of food

BATON ROUGE- A KFC employee was arrested Tuesday evening after reportedly shooting at customers following an argument about the establishment having no food left to serve.

Authorities responded to a call on Perkins Rd. in reference to a shooting May 5. Upon arrival, 24-year-old Trey Falgoust admitted to discharging his handgun "14 times" at three customers, according to the arrest report.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reports there was a verbal altercation through the drive-thru speaker of the fast-food restaurant. The victims were told there was no food left to serve and proceeded to argue with the employee taking orders.

The victims told authorities that they drove around KFC and saw Falgoust standing outside of the building, where he pointed a gun at the vehicle and fired several times.

The three people inside the vehicle told deputies the employee, later identifying the gunman as Falgoust, continued to shoot at the vehicle several more times as they quickly drove away from the restaurant.

Detectives collected several .40 caliber cartridges near the entry of KFC, along with the .40 caliber handgun from inside the business, where Falgoust told authorities he left it.

Falgoust was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he was booked with attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated criminal damage to property.