Kevin Gausman becomes 13th former Tiger to make MLB All Star Game

17 hours 14 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, July 05 2021 Jul 5, 2021 July 05, 2021 10:41 PM July 05, 2021 in Sports
Source: LSU Athletics
By: WBRZ Sports

BATON ROUGE, La. – San Francisco Giants pitcher Kevin Gausman has been named to the 2021 National League All-Star team, becoming the 13th former LSU player to be designated an MLB All-Star.

The MLB All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 13, at Coors Field in Denver. The selection of Gausman marks the sixth straight time – beginning in 2015 – that a former LSU player has been chosen for the All-Star Game. The All-Star Game was not played in 2020 to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Gausman, who pitched at LSU in 2011 and 2012, is in his ninth MLB season and his second with the Giants. The native of Centennial, Colo., earned first-team All-America honors at LSU in 2012, and he was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. 

He is 8-2 this season as a starting pitcher for the Giants with a 1.68 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 101.2 innings. Gausman has pitched in 219 MLB games during his nine-season career with the Orioles, the Atlanta Braves, the Cincinnati Reds and the Giants. 

The Giants have the best record in the big leagues this season – 53-30 (.639) – and they have a 0.5 game lead in the NL West over the reigning World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. 

Below is a complete listing of LSU’s MLB All-Stars: 

LSU's Major League All-Stars
Connie Ryan, 2B, Boston Braves (NL) - 1944
Alvin Dark, SS, New York Giants (NL) - 1951-52, 1954
Joe Bill Adcock, 1B, Milwaukee Braves (NL) - 1960
Albert Belle, OF, Cleveland Indians (AL) - 1993-96; Chicago White Sox (AL) - 1997
Paul Byrd, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies (NL) - 1999
Brian Wilson, RHP, San Francisco Giants (NL) - 2008, 2010, 2011
Brad Hawpe, OF, Colorado Rockies (NL) - 2009
Aaron Hill, 2B, Toronto Blue Jays (AL) - 2009
DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Colorado Rockies (NL)- 2015, 2017; New York Yankees (AL) - 2019
Will Harris, RHP, Houston Astros (AL) - 2016

Aaron Nola, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies (NL) – 2018

Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros (AL) 2018, 2019

Kevin Gausman, RHP, San Francisco Giants (NL) – 2021

