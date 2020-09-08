74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kevin Dobson, 'Kojak' and 'Knots Landing' actor, dies at 77

1 hour 34 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 September 08, 2020 6:54 AM September 08, 2020 in News
Source: Variety
By: WBRZ Staff
Kevin Dobson Photo: Janet Wood/Twitter

Kevin Dobson, an actor best known for starring roles in two television series called “Kojak” and “Knots Landing,” died on Sunday, Variety reports. 

Word of Dobson's death was released by the United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County on Monday afternoon. As a veteran, he'd once served as chairman of the organization.

After his service with the armed forces, in the 1960's Dobson shifted his focus to acting and earned roles on shows like “One Life to Live,” “The Doctors,” “The Mod Squad,” “Emergency!” and “Cannon.”

He became widely popular after taking on his first starring role on the CBS series, “Kojak,” in which he played detective Bobby Crocker, opposite star Telly Savalas’ lead role as lieutenant Theo Kojak.

The show aired for five seasons from 1973-1978.

Dobson is survived by his wife Susan and their three children.

He was 77 years old.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days