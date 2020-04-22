Kerry, Lavrov meet in Geneva to discuss Syria, Ukraine

GENEVA - The top diplomats of Russia and the United States are meeting in Geneva to discuss the Syria civil war, the Ukraine crisis and other issues.



U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are meeting as part of a new U.S. bid to enlist Russia as a partner in Syria as the fighting on the ground becomes more volatile with the introduction of Turkish ground forces.



The U.N. has been clamoring for a 48-hour cease-fire in beleaguered Aleppo so humanitarian aid can be shipped into the city.



Asked by a reporter to describe the main impediment to a nationwide ceasefire in Syria, Lavrov said: "I don't want to spoil the atmosphere for the negotiations."



Kerry is to meet with the U.N. envoy for Syria later today.