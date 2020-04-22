64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kerry, Lavrov meet in Geneva to discuss Syria, Ukraine

3 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Friday, August 26 2016 Aug 26, 2016 August 26, 2016 6:46 AM August 26, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

GENEVA - The top diplomats of Russia and the United States are meeting in Geneva to discuss the Syria civil war, the Ukraine crisis and other issues.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are meeting as part of a new U.S. bid to enlist Russia as a partner in Syria as the fighting on the ground becomes more volatile with the introduction of Turkish ground forces.

The U.N. has been clamoring for a 48-hour cease-fire in beleaguered Aleppo so humanitarian aid can be shipped into the city.

Asked by a reporter to describe the main impediment to a nationwide ceasefire in Syria, Lavrov said: "I don't want to spoil the atmosphere for the negotiations."

Kerry is to meet with the U.N. envoy for Syria later today.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days