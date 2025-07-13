81°
Kentwood town leaders looking for owner of dog who attacked resident
KENTWOOD - Town leaders in Kentwood are looking for the owner of a dog that attacked a resident.
The Town of Kentwood said Sunday that a person was attacked by a dog that was roaming around. The dog did not appear to have a collar on and leaders are looking for the owners. The town government said that city ordinances prohibit loose dogs inside city limits.
Anyone with information about the dog's owners should contact town officials.
