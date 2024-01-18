Kentwood to be without water due to malfunctioning well, distribution begins Thursday afternoon

KENTWOOD - Kentwood will be without water for days due to a malfunction with the water well that was installed seven years ago, officials said Thursday.

According to Mayor Irma T. Gordon, the trap door at the bottom of a 17-foot-well is not opening correctly, resulting in water not moving outward to the community.

The town announced that water distribution began at 3 p.m. at the back of city hall.