71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kentwood man killed after car strikes tree in Tangipahoa Parish

47 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, April 16 2025 Apr 16, 2025 April 16, 2025 10:16 AM April 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

KENTWOOD — A man was killed after his car went off the road and struck a tree along La. 10 in Tangipahoa Parish.

Chad Easley, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday night around 10 p.m..

The Kentwood man was driving east along La. 10 just west of La. 1054 when his Dodge Ram traveled off the road and struck a tree. Louisiana State Police said they are still investigating how the crash happened. 

Troopers said that Easley was wearing his seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries. Troopers added that Easley was not suspected to be impaired but a toxicology sample was collected for analysis.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days