75°
Latest Weather Blog
Kentwood man killed after car strikes tree in Tangipahoa Parish
KENTWOOD — A man was killed after his car went off the road and struck a tree along La. 10 in Tangipahoa Parish.
Chad Easley, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday night around 10 p.m..
The Kentwood man was driving east along La. 10 just west of La. 1054 when his Dodge Ram traveled off the road and struck a tree. Louisiana State Police said they are still investigating how the crash happened.
Troopers said that Easley was wearing his seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries. Troopers added that Easley was not suspected to be impaired but a toxicology sample was collected for analysis.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month - AAA shows what can happen...
-
2une In Previews: Nexus Technology Cup
-
Police trying to identify person who tried using counterfeit money at Government...
-
Deputies trying to identify woman accused of stealing wallet, using owner's credit...
-
Detectives looking to identify two people allegedly involved in Saturday shooting