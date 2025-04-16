Kentwood man killed after car strikes tree in Tangipahoa Parish

KENTWOOD — A man was killed after his car went off the road and struck a tree along La. 10 in Tangipahoa Parish.

Chad Easley, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday night around 10 p.m..

The Kentwood man was driving east along La. 10 just west of La. 1054 when his Dodge Ram traveled off the road and struck a tree. Louisiana State Police said they are still investigating how the crash happened.

Troopers said that Easley was wearing his seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries. Troopers added that Easley was not suspected to be impaired but a toxicology sample was collected for analysis.