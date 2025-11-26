62°
Kentwood boil water advisory lifted after Sunday's water main break
KENTWOOD - A boil water advisory for some Kentwood residents was lifted on Wednesday.
WBRZ previously reported that residents west of Interstate 55 on Avenue G, Frontage Road, and Deerfield Lane were notified Sunday to boil their water before using it for drinking, cooking, or any type of bodily intake.
Town government said there was a broken main along Highway 38 near Harrell Specialty Plaza.
As of Wednesday morning, the town says residents are safe to use their water.
