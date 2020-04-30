Kentucky Police: Four Amish children killed, one missing following tragic accident

Generic image of a horse and buggy

BATH COUNTY, KY -A tragic accident involving members of a relatively low-key community in Kentucky occurred Wednesday.

According to ABC News, authorities in Kentucky said four children died and one is missing after a buggy carrying an Amish family was swept away in the current while trying to cross a low-water bridge.

Six people were in the horse and buggy that overturned on Wednesday in Bath County, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

Authorities say the adult in the buggy was able to make it to the stream's bank of the stream and call for help.

The four siblings were found and pronounced dead by a coroner’s office on Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Scott Ferrell said authorities from various agencies are continuing their search for the remaining missing child.

Missi Mosley and her boyfriend told WYMT-TV they rushed to the scene on their ATV after hearing the call go out on the scanner.

“It was devastating,” Mosley said. “The waters are so swift and the rain was pouring down. It was just a somber feeling.”