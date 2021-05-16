Kentucky man arrested on multiple charges after running out of gas during police chase

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. - A man driving 143 mph was arrested after a long car chase when he finally ran out of gas.

The incident occurred around 12:58 p.m. Saturday on the Bluegrass Parkway. Kentucky State Police called in the Nelson County Dispatch to help them pursue the car, a yellow Ford Mustang, when they noticed the car going 143 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The driver, 47-year-old Steven Alford, refused to get out of the car after the chase ended. Both deputies and police officers had to help remove Alford from the car.

Alford was booked on a slew of charges, including wanton endangerment, speeding, resisting arrest and reckless driving.

Anyone who saw Alford in the chase should call the Nelson County Dispatch at 502-348-3211.