76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kenneth Miles, former LSU assistant vice chancellor, passes away at 50 years old

6 hours 15 minutes 38 seconds ago Saturday, August 15 2020 Aug 15, 2020 August 15, 2020 9:23 PM August 15, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

Both the LSU and Michigan football community are mourning the loss of Kenneth Miles, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 50 years old.

During the 11 years Miles was part of the LSU program, he worked as the assistant vice chancellor and executive director of the academic center for student-athletes at LSU. His role was to oversee internal operations and assist with student-athlete advocacy.

After that, he made his way to the University of Michigan where he was the executive senior associate athletic director for the Wolverines.

The official LSU Sports Twitter account released this statement following the death of Miles.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days