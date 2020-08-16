Latest Weather Blog
Kenneth Miles, former LSU assistant vice chancellor, passes away at 50 years old
Both the LSU and Michigan football community are mourning the loss of Kenneth Miles, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 50 years old.
During the 11 years Miles was part of the LSU program, he worked as the assistant vice chancellor and executive director of the academic center for student-athletes at LSU. His role was to oversee internal operations and assist with student-athlete advocacy.
After that, he made his way to the University of Michigan where he was the executive senior associate athletic director for the Wolverines.
The official LSU Sports Twitter account released this statement following the death of Miles.
The LSU family mourns of the loss of Kenneth Miles, who served as the the assistant vice chancellor and executive director of the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes for 11 years. pic.twitter.com/cKqXEZqNim— LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) August 15, 2020
Former LSU players like Leonard Fournette paid their respects as well.
Wow I remember my days at LSU you was on me everyday about leading by example and I needed that man prayers to your family https://t.co/EoD1QQCJ40— 7? Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) August 15, 2020
