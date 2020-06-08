Kenner's former mayor arrested, accused of ramming woman's car

Former Mayor of Kenner, Phil Capitano Photo: WWL-TV

KENNER - Kenner's former mayor, Phil Capitano, has been arrested and accused of ramming a woman's vehicle during a dispute.

According to WWL-TV, Kenner police said Capitano's nephew summoned him to an apartment within the 300 block of Clemson Street, because the younger man's ex-girlfriend was trying to take "disputed community property" for herself.

Capitano allegedly parked his car behind hers to prevent her from leaving with the disputed property and a confrontation ensued. The woman was able to maneuver her car around Capitano's and leave the parking lot.

But he didn't let it end there, police say Capitano pursued her in his vehicle as she desperately tried to get away from him.

Police say shortly after the woman pulled into a convenience store parking lot in hopes of losing him, Capitano used his vehicle to ram hers, forcing her to stop.

When officers arrived, according to the Kenner police statement, Capirano told them about the theft but did not mention the crash and claimed the victim slammed on her brakes and caused the crash when confronted about the damage.

He was charged with one count of aggravated criminal damage to property.

His next court date was not immediately available and no further information was not immediately available.

Capitano was mayor from 2004 to 2006, and made an unsuccessful bid to win back his seat in 2010.