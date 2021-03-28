Latest Weather Blog
Kenner man dies from three-vehicle crash in LaPlace
LAPLACE - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving three vehicles in St. John the Baptist Parish that occurred on Saturday.
The crash took the life of 66-year-old Eliseo Randolfo Jordan of Kenner.
Around 4:40 p.m. Louisiana State Police responded to US 51 at Woodland Drive in regards to three-vehicle fatal crash.
During their investigation Troopers discovered when Jordan was traveling southbound in a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by 20-year-old Kristopher Dillon traveling north crossed the center line and struck the Nissan head on.
The collision caused the Nissan to strike a third vehicle, a 2003 Honda Civic.
Jordan sustained severe injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Dillon received moderate injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. The driver of the Honda was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.
A toxicology sample was taken from Dillon for testing.
This crash remains under investigation.
