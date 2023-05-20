78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kenner country club destroyed during Saturday night fire

44 minutes 23 seconds ago Saturday, May 20 2023 May 20, 2023 May 20, 2023 10:32 PM May 20, 2023 in News
Source: WWL
By: Logan Cullop

KENNER - Emergency responders are on the scene of a large fire at the Chateau Country Club in Kenner. 

According to WWL, at least 20 golf carts and the campus building were destroyed late Saturday night. 

Trending News

As of 10 p.m., firefighters were still working to contain the flames. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days