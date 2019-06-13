79°
Kennedy trashes Louisiana criminal justice revamp to Trump

10 months 4 days 11 hours ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 August 08, 2018 12:59 PM August 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is attacking Louisiana's criminal justice overhaul in a letter to President Donald Trump that comes with pointed timing.
  
Kennedy sent the missive a day ahead of Gov. John Bel Edwards' Thursday meeting with the president about the criminal sentencing law changes that Edwards has championed. Kennedy says the changes are "failing the law-abiding public in Louisiana" and jeopardizing public safety.
  
Kennedy, a Republican, is mulling a run against the Democratic governor in the 2019 election. Edwards' office says Kennedy is using incorrect data and "routinely manipulates information to fit his narrative."
  
Louisiana expanded probation and parole opportunities and reduced sentences, mainly for nonviolent offenders. Most of the savings from the prison population reduction must pay for programs aimed at keeping exiting inmates from returning to crime.
