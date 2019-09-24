Kennedy to say Monday if he's jumping into governor's race

BATON ROUGE (AP) - The waiting game to learn if Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is entering the 2019 Louisiana governor's race will continue a few days longer than expected.

Kennedy intends to announce Monday whether he will challenge Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards in next year's election. That's two days later than a prior deadline Kennedy set to release his decision.

Senator's spokesman Preston Robinson cited a change in Kennedy's travel schedule as the reason for the delay.

Kennedy's decision is eagerly awaited. If he decides to run, the popular senator would be a formidable candidate. If he decides against running, that could make it easier for other Republicans eyeing the race, like U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, to enter it.

Only one GOP contender has announced so far: Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.