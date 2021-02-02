Kennedy honors the work of WBRZ's Pat Shingleton on Senate Floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Louisiana Senator John Kennedy honored WBRZ's Pat Shingleton Monday on the Senate Floor.

Addressing President Joe Biden, Kennedy reflected on one of the great things that come with working in politics: the meaningful connections made along the way.

"I've met people who are more famous than wise, I've met people who are more wise than famous, and I've met people who are both famous and wise. And one of the latter is what I would like to talk about today. It's a gentleman by the name of Pat Shingleton," Kennedy said. "His name may not be famous here (D.C.), it is back in Louisiana, but I can assure you that his virtues are.

Kennedy said he wanted to honor the work of Pat today following his final forecast Friday evening.

"Pat covers a whole lot more than being a meteorologist, though he's one of the best I've ever seen in that regard."

Highlighting the many accomplishments and charitable acts throughout Pat's career, Kennedy said he's confident the final broadcast would not be the end of his service to the community.

"I predicted Pat will continue to contribute as a community advocate, as a spokesperson at WBRZ, I predict he'll continue to champion all the charity projects that he spearheaded for so many years," Kennedy said.

In Pat's final farewell broadcast on Channel 2, he shared some words of wisdom about using the time we have for good.

Pat said, "God gives us a certain number of heartbeats. They can be used in anger, retaliation, hatred. Or, they can be used in assistance, patience, understanding, or even laughter. She (Pat's mother) said these are our God-given heartbeats. Use them as you desire. SO in a lot of ways, hopefully, I did."

Kennedy referenced the retirement speech, saying Pat certainly used his heartbeats for greatness and has a lot more to go.

Over the years, Kennedy said Pat's accomplishments bettered the state, the Baton Rouge community, the newsroom, and outside the newsroom.

"We're going to miss his guiding hand through Louisiana's irreverent weather patterns. We may have to draft him back on a few occasions, but I want to wish him a joyful retirement to soak in all the perks of being a grandfather," Kennedy said.

Kennedy concluded his piece on Pat by thanking him for his many years of giving.

"You're a good person, and you're a fine American. God bless you and your family," Kennedy said, addressing Pat.