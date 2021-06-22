Kenilworth Independence Day Parade returns in 2021

BATON ROUGE - The Kenilworth Independence Day Parade will be among the first to return to the capital area after the coronavirus pandemic shut down most public celebrations last year.

The Kenilworth Civic Association announced Tuesday that the parade will be held July 3, 2021. The parade will kick off 6:30 p.m. at Kenilworth Science & Technology School and roll down Kenilworth Parkway.

The Grand Marshal of the parade will be local ESPN Radio personality Matt Moscona, known for his show "After Further Review" on ESPN 104.5.

