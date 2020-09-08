Latest Weather Blog
'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' comes to an end in 2021 after 14 years
LOS ANGELES — Who do we keep up with now? After more than a decade, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will be ending its run next year.
“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye” to the reality show, Kim Kardashian and other members of the extended Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement Tuesday.
“We’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” the family said on social media, without further explanation about the move.
The show’s home, the E! network, said it’s a delayed farewell. The new season begins Sept. 17, with the final season to air in 2021.
The series, which debuted in October 2007, begat 12 spin-offs, including “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami” and “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.”
View this post on Instagram
To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
